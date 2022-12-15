USA hands over special equipment, generators to Kyiv for boiler houses, heat supply stations – Klitschko

The U.S. government, under the USAID international technical assistance program Energy Security Project, provided the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo free of charge with four excavators and more than 130 generators for work at boiler houses and heat supply stations in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"The new JCB backhoe loaders will help emergency workers quickly repair damage to heating networks and restore heat supply to Kyiv residents. Modern excavators have already been delivered to the capital and will be put into operation in the near future," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that 38 Kyivteploenergo emergency teams are currently working in all districts of the city. Every day they eliminate 30-40 damages on heating networks.

"The new modern special equipment will allow promptly and accurately ripping the soil, which means it will speed up the implementation of emergency work," the mayor stressed.

Diesel generators provided by USAID were transferred to boiler houses, combined heat and power plants, heat supply stations, as well as for the needs of dispatching and communications.

"These are the objects that are necessary to provide with independent power sources. With the help of generators, it will be possible to reduce interruptions in the supply of heat to Kyiv residents in case of accidents and to establish communication between the divisions of Kyivteploenergo in the event of a long-term power outage," Klitschko stressed.

"We are striving to organize the uninterrupted operation of the thermal infrastructure so that medical institutions, the social sphere and residential buildings have the heat supply. Therefore, first of all, we supplied generators to those boiler houses where there are difficulties with backup power consumption for equipment. This will reduce the period of lack of heat in the homes of Kyiv residents during a power outage," he added.

Also, with the assistance of USAID, the Kyiv Energy Security Project replaced 11 km of heating networks damaged by missile attacks this year. To this end, the U.S. government donated $1.3 million worth of pipes and equipment. This allowed resuming district heating to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv. The program for the restoration of heating systems was implemented at six sites in Podilsky, Shevchenkivsky, Obolonsky and Sviatoshynsky districts, where the city's infrastructure has experienced the greatest damage.

"Kyiv is grateful to the United States Agency for International Development [USAID] and the USAID Energy Security Project for understanding the needs of the energy industry, high-quality support of the technical assistance provided at all stages – from an application for technical assistance to its direct receipt," Klitschko summed up.