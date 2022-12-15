UN ready for new big waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes worst scenario not to reoccur – Under-Secretary-General Griffiths

The United Nations is ready for possible new large waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes that the situation of the outbreak of a full-scale war will not be repeated, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has said.

at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday in Kyiv, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine whether the UN is preparing preliminary some assistance programs in case of new large waves of movement of Ukrainians both within the country and abroad, Griffiths said that together with UNHCR organizations, the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs, UN officials are dealing with these issues.

Griffiths said that at the start of the full-scale war, there was the largest displacement of people since the Second World War, and he believes that such a scenario will not happen again.

The UN Deputy Secretary General said the UN officials hope that this will not happen, but they are ready.

At the same time, he said everything must be done so that people receive the necessary services, return to common life, and do not need further displacement.