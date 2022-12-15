Facts

10:56 15.12.2022

UN ready for new big waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes worst scenario not to reoccur – Under-Secretary-General Griffiths

1 min read
UN ready for new big waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes worst scenario not to reoccur – Under-Secretary-General Griffiths

The United Nations is ready for possible new large waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes that the situation of the outbreak of a full-scale war will not be repeated, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has said.

at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday in Kyiv, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine whether the UN is preparing preliminary some assistance programs in case of new large waves of movement of Ukrainians both within the country and abroad, Griffiths said that together with UNHCR organizations, the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs, UN officials are dealing with these issues.

Griffiths said that at the start of the full-scale war, there was the largest displacement of people since the Second World War, and he believes that such a scenario will not happen again.

The UN Deputy Secretary General said the UN officials hope that this will not happen, but they are ready.

At the same time, he said everything must be done so that people receive the necessary services, return to common life, and do not need further displacement.

Tags: #un #displacement

MORE ABOUT

09:58 24.11.2022
UN Under-Secretary-General: hostilities around Zaporizhia NPP must stop now

UN Under-Secretary-General: hostilities around Zaporizhia NPP must stop now

13:50 08.11.2022
US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

09:39 25.10.2022
Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

12:06 19.10.2022
Russian armed forces responsible for vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine – UN Commission Report

Russian armed forces responsible for vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine – UN Commission Report

09:35 13.10.2022
UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

11:31 11.10.2022
Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

19:35 10.10.2022
UK criticizes Russia's attempts to hold secret vote in UN on Ukraine – media

UK criticizes Russia's attempts to hold secret vote in UN on Ukraine – media

19:09 21.09.2022
Russia violates UN charter – Biden

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

10:43 21.09.2022
State provoking famine should receive harshest reaction from world – Zelensky on sidelines of UN General Assembly

State provoking famine should receive harshest reaction from world – Zelensky on sidelines of UN General Assembly

18:02 16.09.2022
UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

AD

HOT NEWS

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

LATEST

Up to 150,000 Ukrainians arrive in UK since Feb 24 – Ambassador

Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Drones can be used in any weather conditions

AFU General Staff about ceasefire on New Year: It'll be possible only when not a single occupier is left on our soil

Ukrainian soldiers to be paid almost 37% more in Dec vs Nov – Defense Ministry

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

AD
AD
AD
AD