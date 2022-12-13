Rada adopts new bill ‘On Media’

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a new bill "On Media".

Some 299 MPs voted for corresponding bill No. 2693-d at the second reading and as a whole at the plenary session of the parliament in Kyiv on Tuesday, parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said on Telegram.

The draft law defines the legal basis for the activities of media entities in Ukraine, as well as the foundations of public administration, regulation and supervision (control) in this area.

The bill, in particular, introduces the concept of online media into the legislative field and provides for voluntary registration for them, which will guarantee the legislative protection to it.

According to the bill, if a registered entity in the field of online media commits a gross violation, the regulator applies a fine to it. If the second or third gross violation is committed by online media within one month after the application of a fine, the decision on which was not canceled in accordance with the procedure established by law, a double fine is imposed. The bill also provides for a ban on the distribution of registered online media by a court decision - this measure is applied in the case of a fourth gross violation committed within one month, if fines were applied for preliminary such violations, decisions on which were not canceled in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The bill also provides for a temporary ban on the distribution of unregistered online media, which is fourteen calendar days. A temporary ban is applied in the case of a significant violation, if within one month five fines were applied to the subject for such violations and the decision on them was not canceled in accordance with the procedure established by law.

As reported, the bill at the first reading was adopted by the deputies on August 30.

In preparation for the second reading of the bill, parliamentarians submitted 2,332 amendments and proposals.