Ukraine to take part in G7 summit – Zelensky following talk with Biden

Ukraine will take part in the G7 summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Monday night, commenting on the results of a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"Just spoke to President Joseph Biden. As usual, to the point and helpful. There are strong agreements. The G7 summit will take place today, Ukraine will take part, and now we have coordinated our positions with the United States," he said.

"I was glad to feel in the conversation that our peace formula is perceived positively. And it gives optimism. We are starting to work on a global 'peace summit.' A summit that will make the Ukrainian peace formula a reality," he also said.

According to Zelensky, "the sooner the points of the formula are implemented, the stronger the security guarantees for Ukraine and everyone in Europe."