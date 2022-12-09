Zaporizhia NPP employees nominated for Arms Control Person of Year

The Arms Control Association has nominated employees of Zaporizhia NPP for the title of Arms Control Person(s) of the Year, Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"This year, ZNPP personnel were nominated for the heroic efforts to maintain nuclear and radiation safety at the nuclear power plant in the face of enormous difficulties caused by the Russian military occupation and in the face of ongoing shelling of the plant," the company said.

The Arms Control Association recognizes nominees for the honorary title for significant efforts to advance effective arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament, maintain nuclear and radiation safety, and raise awareness of the threats posed by weapons of mass destruction.

"We understand that this nomination is a small consolation, as the people of Ukraine are experiencing hardships and losses caused by the invasion, but we hope that the nomination will help to further highlight the important efforts of the people serving and operating Zaporizhia NPP and encourage them to persevere," the organizers said in the statement.

The winner will be determined by the results of online voting, which began on December 8, 2022 and will last until January 12, 2023. The results will be announced on January 13.

The Arms Control Association nominates individuals and collectives for the Arms Control Person(s) of the Year award annually.