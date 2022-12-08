Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

On December 7, Russian invaders brought several Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to the territory of the seized Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and are preparing another provocation, Energoatom reported on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As Energoatom clarified, the aggressors placed the MLRS near power unit No. 6, next to the plant's dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, where they had previously secretly built some "protective structures," violating all the conditions for organizing nuclear and radiation safety.

The company predicts the most likely provocation being prepared by the occupiers – shelling with Grad MLRS directly from the ZNPP site on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River, in particular Nikopol and Marhanets, thus taking advantage of the "cover" of power units and spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

"We appeal to the IAEA and the entire global nuclear community, informing about the additional deployment of the Grad MLRS directly at the ZNPP site. And once again we call for the creation of a security zone inside and around the plant with its complete demilitarization and de-occupation," Energoatom stressed.