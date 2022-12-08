Ports of Great Odesa send three more ships with agricultural products for Africa, Asia

Three more vessels carrying 78,600 tonnes of agricultural products for Africa and Asia left the ports of Great Odesa as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Among the sent ships is the bulk carrier FULMAR S with 11,500 tonnes of agricultural products for Egypt.

In total, as of Thursday, 20 vessels are under handling in the ports of Great Odesa. They are loaded with 557,400 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Four more vessels are heading towards Ukraine along the grain corridor to load 80,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, since August 1, a total of 531 ships have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 13.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.