Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, 31 cases in 15 countries – Kuleba

Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, already 31 cases in 15 countries, all envelopes have the same sender address - a Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"For a week now, Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been operating in the mode of enhanced security measures, police borders, arrivals of dog handlers, pyrotechnicians and forensic specialists, for example, in the photo in this message from Poland," he said on Facebook.

The minister said that over the past two days, suspicious packages have arrived at embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark, as well as consulates in Gdansk.

In total, according to the minister, 31 cases are known in 15 countries: one in Austria, one in the Vatican, one in Denmark, five in Spain, four in Italy, one in Kazakhstan, one in the Netherlands, six in Poland, two in Portugal, two in Romania, one in the United States, two in Hungary, one in France, one in Croatia, two in Czech Republic.

"The same address of the sender is indicated on all the envelopes: the Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. Usually, the shipment took place from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems. The attackers also took measures not to leave traces of their DNA on the bundles. In particular, it indicates the professional level of the implementation of this action," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said he is in constant contact with his fellow foreign ministers, and Ukrainian embassies interact with the foreign side in the context of investigating all cases of threats.

"I am also grateful to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, which also promptly launched an investigation. The ongoing terror campaign against Ukrainian diplomats is unprecedented in its scale not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the global level. I do not remember cases in history when such a number of embassies and consulates of one countries were subjected to such massive attacks in such a short period of time," he said.