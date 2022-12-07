Facts

Stefanchuk calls on Lithuanian, Polish parliaments to convince EC to start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Swedish presidency

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk called on colleagues from the Lithuanian and Polish parliaments to try to convince the European Commission to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union during the Swedish presidency.

"Regarding our acquisition of membership in the European Union. Let's take this opportunity to work together like this in the talks with the leaders [EU] in Stockholm and try to convince the commission to start Ukraine's accession negotiations during the Swedish Presidency of the European Union," Stefanchuk said at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine Wednesday in Vilnius.

Stefanchuk also hopes that Lithuania and Poland will continue to support Ukraine on its way not only to the European Union, but also to NATO.

"I also hope that you will continue to help ensure that in all the capitals of the NATO countries the issue of acquiring full membership by Ukraine is a top priority," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.

