Stock of high–precision missile weapons coming to an end in Russia – Budanov

Stocks of high-precision missile weapons in Russia are coming to an end, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"They have long been at a critical minimum, but as we can see, they decided to go to the end, i.e. to zero, which in principle is very bad for Russia itself. The Russian military is aware of this problem," Budanov said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to him, the production of missiles in the Russian Federation is still there, but it is "absolutely negligible in comparison with the huge amount that they use."

"If we talk about a specific quantity and volume, then recently the Minister of Defense [Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov] published this information. I don't think we need to show up again. In reality, they have missiles left for several more large-scale attacks, and they will break even. Are they ready for this? We see that they are confidently moving towards this," Budanov stressed.

The head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense clarified that the production of high-precision missile weapons in the Russian Federation is limited to several types of missiles.

At the same time, answering the presenter's question about when the next massive missile strike on Ukraine should be expected, he stressed that it depends "solely on the desire of the occupiers and the speed of routine maintenance of these weapons."