Zelensky in Sloviansk: We are proud of Ukraine's Armed Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainian servicemen on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I congratulate you on a great holiday - the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today we remember all those who gave their lives. Find a moment of silence today," he called on the citizens of Ukraine in a video statement recorded at the entrance to Sloviansk.

"For 285 days you defend the country. We will always remember your feat," Zelensky said.

He said he traditionally meets this day on the front line with our fighters. "We are proud of our ground, air forces, naval forces, special operations forces, military intelligence, air assault troops. We are proud of all the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He expressed confidence that "we will celebrate the day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a peaceful sky, on Independence Square."

Speaking directly to the troops defending eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said this is one of the most difficult areas.

"You are defending not only the east itself, but our entire country. We all understand that it is difficult for our Armed Forces in any of the areas, because they are fighting - we won't even talk about which army in the world, but for us it is definitely the last one. But nevertheless, in the east it is most difficult. I want to thank you for this persistence. I think it is the duty of all Ukrainians to help you. And they want it. Since you are an outpost of our independence," he said.

The president also wished the servicemen to celebrate hundreds more anniversaries of the Armed Forces and good health to the soldiers themselves and their loved ones.

The head of state presented awards and took several joint photos with the defenders.