16:19 05.12.2022

Two infrastructure facilities damaged, one person hospitalized in Odesa region – K. Tymoshenko

Two infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Odesa region as a result of rocket fire by the occupiers, one person has been hospitalized, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Odesa region. As a result of the Russian attack, two infrastructure facilities have been damaged. One person has been hospitalized," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, rescuers are already working on the spot.

