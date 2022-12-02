Facts

14:25 02.12.2022

Movement of Russian troops in Zaporizhia region may indicate inability to protect critical areas – ISW

2 min read

 The movements of the Russian military in Zaporizhia region may indicate that Russian forces cannot protect critical areas against the background of intensifying Ukrainian strikes, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe.

“The potential withdrawal from Polohy is particularly notable as the settlement lies at a critical road junction, and Russian forces would likely have a harder time defending Tokmak from potential Ukrainian operations without control of that junction. The withdrawal from a critical position may suggest that Russian forces cannot defend the entire frontline in Zaporizhia region and are prioritizing where to concentrate forces. It is just as likely that Russian forces are reorienting their grouping in Zaporizhia region and may move different personnel back into these settlements, however,” it is stated in the report for December 1.

In addition, the Russian Federation holds reserves in Crimea to support defensive operations in Zaporizhia region and on the eastern bank of Dnipro.

Russian troops also continue to defend Svatove-Kreminna line and conduct defensive measures with the transfer of personnel on the eastern bank of Dnipro in Kherson region.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to build on the successes in Bakhmut area and conduct offensive operations in Avdiyivka–Donetsk area.

It is noted that the Russian occupation authorities continue their attempts to integrate the occupied territories into the financial and legal sphere of Russia. Thus, representative of the occupation administration in Zaporizhia region, Vladimir Rogov, announced plans to withdraw Ukrainian hryvnia from circulation from January 1, 2023. In particular, he said that all enterprises of Zaporizhia region should exchange their hryvnia for rubles by the end of 2022.

It is also reported that Russian forces continued to use the Ukrainian civilian population and civilian infrastructure to support Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Tags: #war #isw

MORE ABOUT

13:11 30.11.2022
European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

09:44 30.11.2022
Russia to lose 100,000 soldiers this year – Zelensky

Russia to lose 100,000 soldiers this year – Zelensky

16:54 28.11.2022
Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

09:35 23.11.2022
Russians mobilize almost all men in area of temporarily occupied Dolzhansk – local authorities

Russians mobilize almost all men in area of temporarily occupied Dolzhansk – local authorities

17:44 22.11.2022
Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

12:34 22.11.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

18:14 21.11.2022
Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

15:45 19.11.2022
Russia might be secretly preparing for second wave of mobilization – ISW

Russia might be secretly preparing for second wave of mobilization – ISW

12:48 19.11.2022
AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

11:34 19.11.2022
Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

LATEST

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

SBU notifies of suspicion Metropolitan of Kirovohrad diocese of UOC (MP) from Patriarch Kirill's entourage, bishop not detained

USA trying to negotiate transfer of NASAMS air defense systems from Middle East to Kyiv - media

Ukrainian prosecutor general discusses in Hague with colleagues from 20 countries creation of temporary prosecutor's office on strategy of investigating crime of aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD