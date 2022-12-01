It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

It will be unworthy of the Ukrainian people to sit down at the same negotiating table with barbarians, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"Today Russia is one of the few countries that have colonies on its territory, has destroyed a huge number of peoples, language, culture, traditions. They are just barbarians, and when you say that we should sit down at the same table with these barbarians and talk about something with them, I think it will be unworthy of our people," Danilov said at the Kyiv Security Forum organized by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation in Kyiv on Thursday.

He stressed that Ukrainians have paid a huge price for freedom and demonstrated that there is no need to be afraid of the Russian Federation.

"Our country, our people have paid a huge price for the freedom that we hold on our shoulders today not only for ourselves - for the NATO countries that are on the border with us, for the whole of Europe, and we have shown the whole world that we should not be afraid of those who are 30 years old, and the last 20 years in the active phase, they scared the world that they were so powerful that they had to be reckoned with. They just need to be destroyed so that they cease to exist as a country within the limits in which they exist," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary called attempts to persuade Ukraine to compromise with the Russian Federation "an outrage".

"When we talk about victory, it is the return of all our state institutions to the borders that were recognized on December 1 thirty years ago … Until that time, there can be no victory [issue]. And to persuade us to some kind of compromises with people who kill our children, who have committed such atrocities here - I generally think that this is an outrage," Danilov said.