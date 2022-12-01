Facts

13:42 01.12.2022

Norway hands over five military ambulance buses to Ukraine

Norway hands over five military ambulance buses to Ukraine

Norway has handed over five military ambulance buses worth EUR 3 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

It is noted that the assistance was coordinated by NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center through financial arrangements with Norway.

"The center determined the requirements for ambulances and facilitated the delivery of this medical assistance to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This gift is part of the unprecedented support that NATO allies are providing to Ukraine, which continues to repel Russian aggression," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

