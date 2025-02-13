Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Norway discuss formation, equipping of Northern Brigade

During a meeting with Minister of Defense of Norway Tore O. Sandvik, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the formation and equipping of the Northern Brigade, which will be provided by the Scandinavian and Baltic countries.

"During Ramstein, I congratulated my colleague on his appointment and emphasized the importance of his role in the current security situation. I informed him about the defense strategy of Ukraine for 2025 and the current needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. We focused separately on the formation and equipping of the Northern Brigade, which will be provided by the Scandinavian and Baltic countries," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

He noted that one of the critical needs is interceptor missiles for air defense/missile defense systems. The parties discussed the possibility of joint industrial projects, in particular in the area of ​​ammunition production.

"Ukraine is open to the mutual development of defense industries and will promote cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian companies. An important task remains the search for additional funding to cover urgent defense needs," Umerov said.

He added that Ukraine expects further active cooperation.