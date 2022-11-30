Rada to receive Kubrakov's application for dismissal

The Verkhovna Rada has received a statement from Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov about his dismissal, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction).

"Kubrakov's resignation from the post of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine was submitted to the Rada," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

Zhelezniak also said that after the Verkhovna Rada votes for his dismissal, the coalition will submit a draft resolution on the appointment of Kubrakov as deputy prime minister and unite the two ministries (of infrastructure and regional policy).

According to the MP, "it will happen this week."