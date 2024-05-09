Rada dismisses Dpty PM, Minister of Restoration Kubrakov

The Verkhovna Rada on Thursday dismissed Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Telegram, the draft resolution registered on the same day from members of the ruling Servant of the People faction was supported by 272 MPs.

The decision was made without hearing the Deputy Prime Minister, and Kubrakov himself indicated on Facebook that the leadership of the faction, the relevant parliamentary committee and head of government Denys Shmyhal did not discuss it with him.

He recalled that he headed the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine in May 2021 and from the first days of the full-scale invasion, he was responsible not only for the transport sector, but also for military logistics, the restoration of housing and municipal infrastructure.

In December 2022, the Verkhovna Rada decided to appoint Kubrakov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Head of the new, united Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

After several months of rumors about the possible dismissal of Kubrakov, the faction of the Servant of the People party at a meeting on May 8 this year supported the need to divide the powers of the Ministry of Restoration, recognizing the decision to merge the Ministry of Regional Development with the Ministry of Infrastructure as erroneous.

According to Zhelezniak, there is no information yet on who will replace Kubrakov and when.

"From conversations with colleagues and the way everything is organized, it seems to me more and more that there will be a problem with the subsequent reassignment of Kubrakov to Minister of Infrastructure," Zhelezniak wrote.