Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

An explosion occurred at the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during the inspection of the received envelope, as a result of which the commandant was slightly injured, there are no threats to his life, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain received an envelope. During the inspection, the envelope exploded in the hands of the commandant. The commandant received minor injuries, he is now hospitalized, he is receiving the necessary medical care. There are no threats to his life," Nikolenko wrote on Wednesday.

According to him, the rest of the embassy staff were not injured.

He pointed out that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad.

"He also appealed to his Spanish counterpart to take urgent measures to investigate the attack on the Ukrainian diplomatic institution. Spanish law enforcement officers and pyrotechnic services are already working on the site," Nikolenko informed.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added that the Minister also stressed that whoever was behind the organization of this explosion, they will not be able to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats or stop their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.