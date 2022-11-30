Russia to lose 100,000 soldiers this year – Zelensky

Already this year, Russia will lose 100,000 soldiers and an unknown number of mercenaries killed, while Ukraine will stand still, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"The situation at the frontline is difficult. Despite the heavy Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in Donetsk region, gain a foothold in Luhansk region, move in Kharkiv region, they are planning something there in the south. But we keep the defense and, most importantly, do not let the enemy carry out their intentions," he said.

"They said they would capture Donbas – in spring, summer, autumn. Winter is starting this week. They put their regular army there, they lose hundreds of mobilized and mercenaries there every day, they use detachments there," the president said.

According to him, "even this year Russia will lose one hundred thousand of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries. And Ukraine will stand. The world will do everything to ensure that everyone who is guilty of this criminal war ends up in the dock."