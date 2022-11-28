Facts

15:45 28.11.2022

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

2 min read
SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police found a large number of anti-Ukrainian materials while taking security measures in the territory of Pochayiv Theological Seminary and Ivano-Frankivsk Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the SBU has said.

"In particular, the SBU found literature that denies the existence of the Ukrainian people, its language, as well as the very right of Ukraine to statehood, and, on the contrary, says it [Ukraine] is an allegedly artificially created state," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Also, according to the SBU, brochures and books containing "xenophobic and hateful content with offensive fabrications about other nationalities and religions" were found, most of the literature was authored by Russian figures published in Russian printing houses.

"In addition, the SBU is studying the origin of samples of the 'Great Don Army' symbols found in one of the back rooms of Ivano-Frankivsk Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). In particular, we are talking about the chevrons of this illegal armed formation, which in 2014 helped the Rushists to occupy Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the SBU said.

All this material evidence is the basis for opening two criminal proceedings under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds).

Based on the results of examinations, further procedural actions will be taken.

