Facts

13:12 26.11.2022

Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

1 min read

 Finnish Interior Minister Krista Mikkonen suggested that Russian attacks would increase the number of Ukrainian refugees whom Helsinki should help.

"Finland must prepare for an increase in the number of Ukrainian refugees. The arrival of winter and Russian attacks, including on energy facilities, make the situation in Ukraine even more difficult. It is very likely that more and more people will be forced to flee," she tweeted.

Mikkonen stressed that Finland should support Ukraine.

"Our duty is to help," the minister emphasized.

Tags: #refugees #finland

