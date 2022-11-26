Creating free, democratic and prosperous Europe is impossible without Ukraine – Lithuania PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte says that the creation of a free, democratic and prosperous Europe is impossible without Ukraine.

"We will continue to fully support Ukraine's speedy accession to the European Union, and support its desire to become a NATO member. Since the creation of a free, democratic, and prosperous Europe is impossible without Ukraine," she said at a joint press conference with the prime ministers of Ukraine and Poland in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to her, Lithuania will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of drones, warm clothes, energy equipment and other necessary things.

Simonyte noted that Lithuania has already prepared a new assistance package for Ukraine in the energy sector, which is more than EUR2 million.

"At this meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to continue our trilateral cooperation, primarily at the level of defense and energy, as well as in other areas," she added.

Among other things, Simonyte stressed that Lithuania will continue to call for tightening EU sanctions against Russia.