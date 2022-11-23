Facts

17:06 23.11.2022

All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

2 min read
All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

All units of the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants (NPPs) have been shut down due to a decrease in frequency in the Ukrainian power system after yet another massive Russian missile attacks on Wednesday, the press service of Energoatom reported.

"At the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska and Khmelnytsky NPPs, emergency protection worked, as a result of which all power units were automatically turned off. They operate in the design mode, without generation into the power system," the generating company said in a statement.

According to it, the radiation background at the nuclear power plant sites and nearby areas has not changed, all indicators are normal.

Also, due to the reduction in frequency, the power supply to the Zaporizhia NPP's own needs from the power system has been stopped. The plant has gone into full blackout mode. All diesel generators are in operation. The radiation background at the ZNPP site remains normal.

"As soon as the work of the power system is normalized, the supply of electricity from the nuclear power plant will be resumed," the company said.

As reported, the previous Russian missile attack on November 15 led to the disconnection of two units of the Khmelnytsky NPP and one unit of the Rivne NPP from the power grid.

Tags: #energoatom #rivne_npp_kyiv #znpp #pivdennoukrainska_npp #khmelnytsky_npp

MORE ABOUT

09:55 07.11.2022
Energoatom must urgently analyze safety of ZNPP operation in case of dam failure at Kakhovka HPP – source

Energoatom must urgently analyze safety of ZNPP operation in case of dam failure at Kakhovka HPP – source

12:58 02.11.2022
Russian invaders cause UAH 28 bln damage to Energoatom

Russian invaders cause UAH 28 bln damage to Energoatom

14:46 31.10.2022
Actions of Russian invaders at ZNPP provoke mass fish mortality – Energoatom

Actions of Russian invaders at ZNPP provoke mass fish mortality – Energoatom

18:11 26.10.2022
Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

17:52 25.10.2022
Russia carrying out illegal construction works at ZNPP, could be preparing nuclear terror act – Energoatom

Russia carrying out illegal construction works at ZNPP, could be preparing nuclear terror act – Energoatom

13:48 13.10.2022
Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

10:58 11.10.2022
Energoatom head urges ZNPP employees not to sign contracts for work at Rosatom

Energoatom head urges ZNPP employees not to sign contracts for work at Rosatom

15:20 29.09.2022
Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

09:58 29.09.2022
Govt approves renaming of Yuzhnoukrainska NPP to Pivdennoukrainska NPP

Govt approves renaming of Yuzhnoukrainska NPP to Pivdennoukrainska NPP

10:57 23.09.2022
Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

AD

HOT NEWS

Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized – Energy Ministry

Three people killed amid Russian missile strike in Kyiv – Klitschko

Thirty-six people returned to Ukraine as part of next POWs swap – Yermak

Number of victims of explosions in Kyiv grows to nine – Klitschko

Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

LATEST

Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized – Energy Ministry

Three people killed amid Russian missile strike in Kyiv – Klitschko

Thirty-six people returned to Ukraine as part of next POWs swap – Yermak

Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

Number of victims of explosions in Kyiv grows to nine – Klitschko

Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

Russia's attempt to dominate Ukraine by plunging it into cold and darkness will fail – U.S. ambassador

Works on repair of water supply in Mykolaiv to end in few days – mayor

Enemy strikes energy facility in Kirovohrad region, local authorities report blackout

Pivdennoukrainsk NPP disconnected from power grid amid missile attack

AD
AD
AD
AD