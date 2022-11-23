All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

All units of the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants (NPPs) have been shut down due to a decrease in frequency in the Ukrainian power system after yet another massive Russian missile attacks on Wednesday, the press service of Energoatom reported.

"At the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska and Khmelnytsky NPPs, emergency protection worked, as a result of which all power units were automatically turned off. They operate in the design mode, without generation into the power system," the generating company said in a statement.

According to it, the radiation background at the nuclear power plant sites and nearby areas has not changed, all indicators are normal.

Also, due to the reduction in frequency, the power supply to the Zaporizhia NPP's own needs from the power system has been stopped. The plant has gone into full blackout mode. All diesel generators are in operation. The radiation background at the ZNPP site remains normal.

"As soon as the work of the power system is normalized, the supply of electricity from the nuclear power plant will be resumed," the company said.

As reported, the previous Russian missile attack on November 15 led to the disconnection of two units of the Khmelnytsky NPP and one unit of the Rivne NPP from the power grid.