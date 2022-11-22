Facts

16:16 22.11.2022

Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023


Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the EU for macro-financial assistance.

“Ukraine received another tranche of EU macro-financial aid worth EUR 2.5 billion. A strong contribution to the stability of Ukraine on the eve of a difficult winter. Grateful to the EU & von der Leyen for solidarity and support. Waiting for the approval of €18 billion macro-fin program for 2023,” he said on Twitter Tuesday.

