Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the EU for macro-financial assistance.

“Ukraine received another tranche of EU macro-financial aid worth EUR 2.5 billion. A strong contribution to the stability of Ukraine on the eve of a difficult winter. Grateful to the EU & von der Leyen for solidarity and support. Waiting for the approval of €18 billion macro-fin program for 2023,” he said on Twitter Tuesday.