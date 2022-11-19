Russia might be secretly preparing for second wave of mobilization – ISW

Russia is likely to face another wave of mobilization, which would make the overall quality of its troops even worse, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.

"Russian officials are preparing for further covert mobilization efforts even as the fall conscription cycle is underway, likely further flooding the already overburdened Russian force generation apparatus in such a way that will be detrimental to the development of mobilized and conscripted servicemen," it said.

The ISW recalled that the Kremlin had stated that there is no need for Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign a decree formally ending the mobilization period.

As ISW previously assessed, Putin likely ordered the end of partial mobilization in order to free up bureaucratic and administrative capacity for the November 1 conscription class.

"However, it is evident that Russian authorities never fully halted mobilization efforts, which means that a limited number of mobilized recruits are still being forced through the training system at the same time as conscripts are going through their own training cycle," the analysts said.

This will likely lead to even lower quality training for both mobilized recruits and conscripts as they compete for insufficient training capacity.

"Another wave of mobilization in the coming months will only worsen the situation and likely degrade the overall quality of the Russian troops that will be funneled to the frontline in Ukraine," the analysts said.