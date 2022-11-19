Facts

11:34 19.11.2022

Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

1 min read
 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that "fierce fighting" continues in Donetsk region.

"There has been no alleviation of hostilities or respite. About a hundred Russian attacks were repelled in Donetsk region only yesterday. All our warriors who are holding out in Donbas are true heroes," he said in a video address on Friday night.

The head of state also paid particular attention to the border guards of Kharkiv and Sumy detachments, who are currently operating in Donetsk region – "their mortars help a lot, giving the invaders no rest."

"We are preparing future successes in certain areas," Zelensky said.

Tags: #war #zelensky

