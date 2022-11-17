Facts

09:19 17.11.2022

Zelensky informs UK, Canadian PMs on another Russian missile attack, calls for more assistance to Ukraine

1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky informed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the phone about another Russian missile attack and called for increased assistance to Ukraine in creating a missile shield.

"I had a phone talk today with Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. I briefed them on the new wave of Russian missile terror. I called for increased assistance to Ukraine in the creation of a missile shield," the head of state said on his Telegram channel.

He thanked for their strong support to our country in countering Russian aggression.

