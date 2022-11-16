Verkhovna Rada calls on partners to expel Russia from G20

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has called on the G20 members to expel Russia.

Respective draft resolution No. 8203 was backed by 310 members of parliament at the plenary session on Wednesday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The Ukrainian parliamentarians propose to expel Russia from G20 as a country that does not respect its goals and principles, as well as to condemn Russia's terrorist activities aimed at the destruction of Ukraine, genocide of the Ukrainian people, destabilization of the energy system and food security of the world.

The Verkhovna Rada also urges its partners to toughen sanctions pressure on Russia in order to stop the war and the global crisis caused by the aggressor country.

At the same time, the Ukrainian parliament asked G20 for a significant increase in economic, financial and security support for Ukraine with the aim of accelerating its victory in the defense war against Russia and recover stability and security in the world.

In addition, the parliamentarians proposed to call on the Group of Twenty to support the aspiration of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN for the prolongation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for unimpeded supply of food to the states whose population suffers hunger.

The Verkhovna Rada also strongly urged Russia to stop the crime of aggression against Ukraine, withdraw its troops and other government-controlled illegal armed groups from the territory of Ukraine and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.