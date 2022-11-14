Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine launch network in Kherson

The mobile network operators Kyivstar and Vodafone-Ukraine company have turned on mobile communications networks in Kherson, liberated from Russian occupation.

"There is a connection from Kyivstar in the city center, directly on the square in front of the building of the regional military administration... I'm sending you this video via LTE," Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said late on Sunday in a video message posted on Telegram by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"Kherson has just been turned on! Incredibly, in less than 18 hours, our technical workers built an almost "new" network for the city. Base stations on the air are operating at full capacity," Vodafone-Ukraine said on Facebook on Sunday evening.