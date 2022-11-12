Facts

15:37 12.11.2022

Enemy conducts intensive shelling of Vuhledar, four residential buildings damaged, 40 'arrivals' in Lyman community over day

1 min read
Enemy conducts intensive shelling of Vuhledar, four residential buildings damaged, 40 'arrivals' in Lyman community over day

The enemy was intensively shelling Vuhledar, four residential buildings and an office building were damaged, massive shelling also continues in Lyman community, 40 "arrivals" over day, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In Volnovakha direction, the Russians were intensively shelling Vuhledar, they damaged four residential buildings and an administrative building. There were arrivals on the territory of the community in the vicinity of Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Vodiane.

In Donetsk direction, there were single attacks on Avdiyivka and on Ocheretianska community. Information about the victims was not received.

"Massive shelling of Torsk and Zarichny in Lyman community continues in Lysychansk direction – over the previous day there were more than 40 arrivals. We are establishing information about the victims and the amount of destruction," Kyrylenko said.

In Horlivka direction, three civilians were injured in Bakhmut. Eight private houses were damaged in Rozdolivka of Soledar community.

Tags: #donetsk_region #shelling

MORE ABOUT

18:38 08.11.2022
Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

12:14 05.11.2022
Three people killed, eight injured in shelling in Donetsk region in past day

Three people killed, eight injured in shelling in Donetsk region in past day

09:54 27.10.2022
Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

09:30 24.10.2022
Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

12:43 15.10.2022
Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

10:13 12.10.2022
Russians shell Zaporizhia region, 7 people killed, same number injured

Russians shell Zaporizhia region, 7 people killed, same number injured

10:48 10.10.2022
Five confirmed deaths as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv – National Police

Five confirmed deaths as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv – National Police

13:45 08.10.2022
Mass grave found in liberated Lyman – Donetsk regional authorities

Mass grave found in liberated Lyman – Donetsk regional authorities

11:58 06.10.2022
Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

12:13 30.09.2022
Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, injures about 50 – PGO

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, injures about 50 – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Funds raised for first marine drone of Ukrainian production, it to be called Kherson – Fedorov

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

Ukraine may become first state in world to initiate digital establishment of diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Ukraine, Papua New Guinea intend to start establishing bilateral diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

US National Security Adviser announces further supply of US weapons to Ukraine

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

Netherlands to provide extra EUR 110 mln to help Ukraine with electricity

AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Paths of Solidarity EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

AD
AD
AD
AD