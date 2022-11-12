Enemy conducts intensive shelling of Vuhledar, four residential buildings damaged, 40 'arrivals' in Lyman community over day

The enemy was intensively shelling Vuhledar, four residential buildings and an office building were damaged, massive shelling also continues in Lyman community, 40 "arrivals" over day, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In Volnovakha direction, the Russians were intensively shelling Vuhledar, they damaged four residential buildings and an administrative building. There were arrivals on the territory of the community in the vicinity of Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Vodiane.

In Donetsk direction, there were single attacks on Avdiyivka and on Ocheretianska community. Information about the victims was not received.

"Massive shelling of Torsk and Zarichny in Lyman community continues in Lysychansk direction – over the previous day there were more than 40 arrivals. We are establishing information about the victims and the amount of destruction," Kyrylenko said.

In Horlivka direction, three civilians were injured in Bakhmut. Eight private houses were damaged in Rozdolivka of Soledar community.