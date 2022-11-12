Facts

14:48 12.11.2022

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

1 min read
The retreat of the Russian army from Kherson means another strategic failure for them, but no one is going to underestimate the continuing threat from the Russian Federation, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

"Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them. In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson. Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: 'What was it all for?' The Russian Army has suffered a huge loss of life as a result of their illegal invasion and have only achieved international isolationism and humiliation. Ukraine will press on," Wallace said on Twitter's statement.

The minister said the UK and the international community will continue to support Ukraine, and "while the withdrawal is welcome, no one is going to underestimate the continuing threat posed by the Russian Federation."

Tags: #kherson #wallace

