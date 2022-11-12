Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

Four dry cargo ships with more than 120,000 tons of wheat and corn left Ukrainian ports on Friday, the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) said.

"Today, four vessels have left Ukrainian ports, they are carrying a total of 120,150 tonnes of grain and other food as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the center said.

The vessel Nestor S will deliver 62,900 tonnes of corn to China, dry cargo ship Mohamad M will transport 23,500 tonnes of corn to Italy. In addition, two ships Tzarevich (19,000 tonnes of wheat) and Gannet S (14,750 tonnes of corn) headed for Turkey.

In addition, five vessels are heading to Ukrainian ports, which passed through the maritime humanitarian corridor on November 11.

The Joint Coordinating Center said 76 dry cargo ships are awaiting permission to enter the ports of Ukraine, as well as seven loaded ships are being prepared for inspection in Turkish territorial waters.

"As of November 11, the total tonnage of grain and other agricultural products exported from three Ukrainian ports is 10,289 tonnes. In total, 892 ships have been allowed to move at the moment: 450 for arrival in Ukrainian ports and 442 for leaving them," the center said.