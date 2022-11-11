Death toll from missile attack on multi-apartment building in Mykolaiv reaches seven people – Tymoshenko

The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on a multi-apartment building in Mykolaiv has increased to seven, one person died in hospital, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Mykolaiv. Regrettably, another person died in hospital as a result of today's attack on the multi-apartment building. The death toll has reached seven people. The bodies of six victims were removed from the rubble by rescuers of the State Emergency Service," he said on the Telegram channel.