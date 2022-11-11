Facts

12:39 11.11.2022

USA to hold 7th Ramstein meeting next week

The United States will hold the seventh meeting in the Ramstein format next week with the participation of more than 50 countries, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Sing said.

"Also, looking a little further ahead, next week, the Secretary will host the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This meeting will be held virtually here at the Pentagon and will allow Austin and defense secretaries from nearly 50 countries to discuss efforts to provide Ukraine with the means to protect its sovereignty from further Russian aggression," Singh said at a briefing on Thursday.

