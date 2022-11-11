Facts

09:56 11.11.2022

There will be large-scale emergency blackout in Kyiv on Friday due to new attacks on energy facilities - YASNO CEO

There will be large-scale emergency blackout in Kyiv on Friday due to new attacks on energy facilities - YASNO CEO

Large-scale emergency power outage will again be applied in Kyiv on Friday, November 11, due to new Russian attacks on energy facilities, YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko gas said.

"There have been new attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities during the night. Large-scale emergency shutdowns are being applied in Kyiv today - meaning we will be off schedule," he wrote on his Facebook.

According to him, they are possible in all districts of the city.

As reported, for the last three days only stabilization shutdowns have been applied in the capital and their volume decreased day by day: from 904,000 consumers on Tuesday to 746,400 consumers on Thursday.

