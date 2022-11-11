Facts

09:18 11.11.2022

Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two people were killed and two were wounded as a result of a nighttime missile attack on a five-story residential building in Mykolaiv, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"In response to our Armed Forces, the creatures responded with a missile attack on a residential five-story building, two killed, two wounded," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday morning.

Earlier, the local news agency said that on the night of Friday, the Russians fired at Mykolaiv. A five-story residential building was partially destroyed, people are under the rubble.

According to the information, the missile destroyed all five floors of the building and there are people under the rubble.

"All the operational services of the city are on site, they are clearing the rubble. The number of victims is still unknown," the agency said in the statement.

