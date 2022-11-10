Zelensky discusses defense support for Ukraine, assistance with passage of winter period with UK PM

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the provision of comprehensive defense support to Ukraine and assistance with the passage of the winter period.

“I had a phone call with British PM Rishi Sunak. .We discussed the multifaceted defense support for Ukraine and assistance in enduring the winter period. We also spoke in favor of the continuation of the ‘grain deal’ and agreed positions on the eve of important international events,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, the G20 (G20) summit is scheduled for November 15-16 in Indonesia (Bali). According to the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov, Zelensky will most likely take part in it in an online format.