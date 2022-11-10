Facts

14:21 10.11.2022

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

1 min read
Since the beginning of October, Ukrainian troops in Kherson direction have advanced 36.5 kilometers, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"In Kherson direction, since October 1, the advance of our troops into the depth of the enemy's defense has been up to 36.5 kilometers, the total area of the recaptured territory reaches 1,381 square kilometers, control over 41 settlements has been restored. Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces in the direction of Petropavlivka-Novoraisk we advanced seven kilometers, took control of six settlements, returned to Ukraine up to 107 square kilometers of territory. On Pervomaisk-Kherson direction, we advanced seven kilometers, took control of six settlements, the area of liberated land is 157 square kilometers," Zaluzhny said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

He said directly in Kherson direction, Ukrainian servicemen destroyed the logistics routes and the supply system, violated the enemy command and control system, thereby leaving them no other choice but to flee.

"So far we cannot confirm or deny the information about the so-called withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from Kherson. We continue to conduct an offensive operation in accordance with our plan," Zaluzhny said.

