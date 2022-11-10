Facts

11:58 10.11.2022

Ukrainian servicemen liberate Snihurivka

1 min read

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the town of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, social networks report and publish videos with Ukrainian servicemen and Ukrainian flags raised in the settlement.

"Today, on November 10, 2022, the settlement of Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion," the soldier said in one of the videos that appeared on the network, which depicted the Ukrainian military and local residents on one of the town squares.

Tags: #armed_forces_of_ukraine

