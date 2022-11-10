Facts

10.11.2022

Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

On Wednesday, November 9, Russian invaders fired at Mykolaiv, as a result one person was injured, a bakery was damaged, city head Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"On November 9, at about 08.05, Russian terrorists fired at one of the microdistricts of the city with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. A bakery and a private enterprise were damaged. One person received shrapnel wounds," Senkevych said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Some 25 households' roofs were damaged due to debris and a shock wave.

