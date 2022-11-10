Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

On Wednesday, November 9, Russian invaders fired at Mykolaiv, as a result one person was injured, a bakery was damaged, city head Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"On November 9, at about 08.05, Russian terrorists fired at one of the microdistricts of the city with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. A bakery and a private enterprise were damaged. One person received shrapnel wounds," Senkevych said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Some 25 households' roofs were damaged due to debris and a shock wave.