SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

"The State Security Service officers are taking preventive measures to prevent the destabilization of the operation of one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine and ensure its transfer to state ownership in working condition," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian intelligence service recalls the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, after which the National Securities and Stock Market Commission decided to ensure the forced alienation of state shares, the issuer of which is PrJSC Ukrnafta.

"The SBU and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine officers are checking information about multimillion-dollar evasion by the company's management from paying the mandatory excise duty for 2022. Information about possible violations to increase profits in the manufacture of fuel is being checked separately," the service said.

Under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, a notice of suspicion is being prepared to the company's management under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of taxes, fees).