Facts

18:38 08.11.2022

Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

1 min read

The Russian occupation forces on Tuesday, November 8, shelled a town in Kherson region using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), two civilians were wounded, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Today, the Russian terrorists shelled Kherson region. In particular, the town of Velyka Oleksandrivka. They mounted the attack using MLRS," he said on the Telegram channel.

Two civilians suffered shrapnel injuries as a result of the attack.

Tags: #shelling #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

11:34 29.10.2022
Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

10:47 25.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

13:48 15.10.2022
Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

12:43 15.10.2022
Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

14:36 12.10.2022
Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

10:13 12.10.2022
Russians shell Zaporizhia region, 7 people killed, same number injured

Russians shell Zaporizhia region, 7 people killed, same number injured

10:48 10.10.2022
Five confirmed deaths as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv – National Police

Five confirmed deaths as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv – National Police

16:49 08.10.2022
AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

16:08 06.10.2022
UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

09:37 06.10.2022
Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoint to open this week – Ministry of Infrastructure

Ukravtodor resumes reconstruction of longest road in Ukraine to unload route Kyiv-Chop

UNDP donates 14 automated external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian film Pamphir nominated for award of European Film Academy – Film Agency

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

AD
AD
AD
AD