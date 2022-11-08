Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

The Russian occupation forces on Tuesday, November 8, shelled a town in Kherson region using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), two civilians were wounded, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Today, the Russian terrorists shelled Kherson region. In particular, the town of Velyka Oleksandrivka. They mounted the attack using MLRS," he said on the Telegram channel.

Two civilians suffered shrapnel injuries as a result of the attack.