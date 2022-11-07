Facts

18:56 07.11.2022

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

The transfer of the assets of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Motor Sich and Zaporizhtransformator to state ownership is necessary amid war and will help meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian defense sector, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Such steps, necessary for our state in wartime, are being taken in accordance with applicable laws and will help meet the urgent needs of our defense sector," Zelensky's Telegram channel reported.

In difficult times for Ukraine, according to him, it is necessary to direct all efforts to liberate Ukrainian land and people, as well as to support the army.

As reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that on November 5, the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, guided by relevant laws, decided to alienate five strategically important enterprises into state ownership. The seized assets acquired the status of military property, and their management was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.

According to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, these enterprises will work 24/7 to meet the defense needs of the state.

