Zelensky meets with Howard Buffett in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with American businessman and philanthropist Howard Buffett on Monday in Kyiv.

"I thanked for supporting the project to create a kitchen factory, which was launched by First Lady Olena Zelenska. This project is of great importance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The possibility of Mr. Buffett's participation in the Ukraine Recovery Fund was also considered," Zelensky said.

The President awarded Buffett the Order of Yaroslav the Wise, fifth class, "for supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and a significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world."