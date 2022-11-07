Facts

17:18 07.11.2022

Shares of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, KrAZ, ZTR and Motor Sich seized at disposal of Defense Ministry during martial law - Danilov

On November 5, the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, guided by the relevant laws, decided to alienate five strategically important enterprises into state ownership, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said.

"On November 6, there was alienation of assets... among them: Motor Sich, Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR), AvtoKrAZ, Ukrnafta, and Ukrtatnafta," he said at a briefing on Monday.

"The seized assets have acquired the status of military property, and their management has been transferred to the Ministry of Defense. Upon the end of martial law, in accordance with the norms of the law, these assets can be returned to their owners or (there will be) a corresponding reimbursement of their value," Danilov added.

