15:04 05.11.2022

Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, who has been in the position of head of the defense ministry for one year, sent a report to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the key results of the Defense Ministry team over this period.

"A year ago, I received the confidence of the President of Ukraine and the support of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and was appointed Minister of Defense. For me, this is a high honor and responsibility. Today, I sent President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal a report on the key results of the team of the Ministry of Defense for this period. The document on the changes made has been released. On those that have occurred. And on those that will definitely happen," the press service of the Ministry of Defense quoted Reznikov as saying.

He said that Ukrainian troops have mastered more types of Western weapons than some countries of the Alliance master.

"Only tanks and planes remain. I am sure that we will soon take this height. We are developing an integrated air defense/missile defense system, gaining a foothold on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace. Our army does not just implement – it improves existing ones and sets new standards proven on the battlefield. We are building new logistics, we have prepared a breakthrough in the introduction of C4I, we are putting into practice the philosophy of comprehensive defense," the minister said.

Reznikov said that "there are still many challenges ahead, but we will definitely win."

"We will restore everything that the orcs destroyed. We will do better than it was. And we will not forget. All those who fell in battle, all our citizens killed. We will not forget the crimes of the invaders. For everything that they have done, the killers will be held accountable. The generation of the descendants of these war criminals will pay for this. This will definitely happen. And today I thank all the defenders who forever changed the idea of Ukraine," the minister added.

