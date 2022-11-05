Facts

09:02 05.11.2022

USA, G7 support just peace in Ukraine – Sullivan

2 min read
USA, G7 support just peace in Ukraine – Sullivan

The United States and the G7 countries support the establishment of a "just peace" in Ukraine, the elements of which include the fundamental principles of the UN Charter – respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs Jacob Sullivan said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Answering a question about possible peace talks with Russia's participation, he recalled the words of U.S. President Joe Biden: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

He said according to the statements of Russian officials, they begin with the fact that Russia retains all the territories that it has annexed. This is unacceptable under the UN charter, which does not allow the seizure of territories by force, he said.

He recalled the statement of the G7 countries that they support a just peace in Ukraine. The elements of this peace include the fundamental principles of the UN Charter - respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, countries cannot seize the territory of a neighboring country by force.

Sullivan said the key issue of these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved. Looking at Russian actions, the annexation of territories, this does not really push for negotiations. He said the United States together with the world community, need to support Ukraine and determine the terms of a fair and a long peace, taking into account the UN Charter.

Tags: #sullivan

MORE ABOUT

11:58 05.11.2022
Zelensky discusses with Sullivan further US support for Ukraine, awards him order

Zelensky discusses with Sullivan further US support for Ukraine, awards him order

13:14 28.10.2022
Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

20:42 22.03.2022
USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

13:23 12.02.2022
Sanctions against Russia to be imposed only if it attacks Ukraine – Biden adviser

Sanctions against Russia to be imposed only if it attacks Ukraine – Biden adviser

11:14 07.02.2022
Invasion not only scenario for Russia's actions against Ukraine – Biden adviser

Invasion not only scenario for Russia's actions against Ukraine – Biden adviser

09:37 24.12.2021
U.S. together with NATO ready to interact with Russia on security guarantees, discuss problems - Ambassador Sullivan

U.S. together with NATO ready to interact with Russia on security guarantees, discuss problems - Ambassador Sullivan

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

AFU destroy 18 enemy air targets in past 24 hours – Air Force

Court seizes almost UAH 1 bln property of Motor Sich corporation's leaders

DTEK's energy enterprises attacked 12 times by Russian troops last month

Ukraine to receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems, anti–enemy UAV systems from partners – Reznikov

LATEST

Russian troops setting conditions for controlled withdrawal in Kherson region – ISW

MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

Building of 3D school in Lviv to be printed in spring

Children from Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region deported to Crimea – ombudsman

Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

AFU destroy 18 enemy air targets in past 24 hours – Air Force

Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

Russian invaders lose about 600 soldiers, 8 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 12 UAVs in Ukraine in past day

Three people killed, eight injured in shelling in Donetsk region in past day

G7 rejects Russia's false claims about Ukraine's 'dirty bomb'

AD
AD
AD
AD