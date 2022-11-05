USA, G7 support just peace in Ukraine – Sullivan

The United States and the G7 countries support the establishment of a "just peace" in Ukraine, the elements of which include the fundamental principles of the UN Charter – respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs Jacob Sullivan said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Answering a question about possible peace talks with Russia's participation, he recalled the words of U.S. President Joe Biden: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

He said according to the statements of Russian officials, they begin with the fact that Russia retains all the territories that it has annexed. This is unacceptable under the UN charter, which does not allow the seizure of territories by force, he said.

He recalled the statement of the G7 countries that they support a just peace in Ukraine. The elements of this peace include the fundamental principles of the UN Charter - respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, countries cannot seize the territory of a neighboring country by force.

Sullivan said the key issue of these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved. Looking at Russian actions, the annexation of territories, this does not really push for negotiations. He said the United States together with the world community, need to support Ukraine and determine the terms of a fair and a long peace, taking into account the UN Charter.