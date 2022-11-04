Facts

11:39 04.11.2022

Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

3 min read
Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

Russian occupation forces continue to withdraw some units from the north-west of Kherson region, but it is still unclear whether Russian troops will fight for the city of Kherson, according to a report by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for November 3.

“Some Russian elite units — such as airborne forces and naval infantry — are reportedly continuing to operate on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River and their full withdrawal from northern Kherson region would be a clearer indicator that Russian forces will not fight for Kherson City or settlements on the right bank,” the analysts say.

It was also reported about the closure of some Russian checkpoints in the vicinity of Kherson, the theft of city monuments and the removal of the Russian flag from the building of Kherson Regional Administration with the transfer of the occupation administration to Henichesk as indicators of the ongoing withdrawal of Russian troops from the city. “The relocation of Kherson region occupation government may suggest that Russian forces are preparing to abandon Kherson City, it may equally indicate that they are setting conditions for urban combat within the city,” the ISW noted.

It is reported that the occupiers hastily sent recently mobilized personnel for offensive operations in the western part of Donetsk region, having received minimal and operationally insignificant territorial gains, but having suffered significant losses. The ISW notes that such Russian attacks are unlikely to create enough momentum to regain the initiative on the battlefield.

“One or two Russian motorized rifle companies with artillery and tank support conducted ground attacks within the past week to seize Pavlivka in an effort to reach Vuhledar, but that Russian forces have suffered losses due to Ukrainian defenses. Russian sources also acknowledged on November 3 that the rate of Russian advances near Vuhledar is slow due to Ukrainian resistance and mud … The Russians conducted over 40 ground attacks in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and western Donetsk region areas in the past 24 hours, sustaining over 300 casualties (100 killed) in just one direction,” the report says.

Russian sources on Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct counter-offensive operations in the direction of Kreminna and Svatove of Luhansk region. According to analysts, the occupiers themselves continued offensive operations in the area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Donetsk. At the same time, the Russian military continues to face pronounced problems in the supply of critical military equipment.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense is likely continuing mobilization efforts covertly. Russian occupation officials continued forced evacuations in Kherson region,” the report reads.

Tags: #war #isw

MORE ABOUT

11:17 04.11.2022
Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

12:19 03.11.2022
Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine since Feb as USSR in 10 years of war in Afghanistan – Zaluzny

Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine since Feb as USSR in 10 years of war in Afghanistan – Zaluzny

10:43 02.11.2022
At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

14:26 28.10.2022
Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

10:26 28.10.2022
Invaders lose about 480 military, eight artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours, a plane, two helicopters, three drones shot down – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 480 military, eight artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours, a plane, two helicopters, three drones shot down – AFU General Staff

14:23 25.10.2022
Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30 ignites schism within Kremlin – ISW

Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30 ignites schism within Kremlin – ISW

09:38 25.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

09:30 24.10.2022
Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

15:10 21.10.2022
Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

12:32 21.10.2022
SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

There were no ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine. They were in dirty heads in Moscow who terrorize Ukraine, whole world – Zelensky

Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

IAEA reports no signs of 'dirty bomb' following inspection

LATEST

Stefanishyna discusses Ukraine's support with ambassadors of NATO member states

Yermak on visit of heads of NATO member states: This is powerful signal of support for Ukraine from Alliance countries

There were no ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine. They were in dirty heads in Moscow who terrorize Ukraine, whole world – Zelensky

Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force Cavoli

Zelensky meets with US Senators Koons and Portman in Kyiv

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

IAEA reports no signs of 'dirty bomb' following inspection

IAEA checks three Ukrainian facilities that are in focus of Russian disinformation, finds no signs of ‘dirty bombs’- Kuleba

Some 107 Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity as part of exchange

AD
AD
AD
AD