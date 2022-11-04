Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

Russian occupation forces continue to withdraw some units from the north-west of Kherson region, but it is still unclear whether Russian troops will fight for the city of Kherson, according to a report by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for November 3.

“Some Russian elite units — such as airborne forces and naval infantry — are reportedly continuing to operate on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River and their full withdrawal from northern Kherson region would be a clearer indicator that Russian forces will not fight for Kherson City or settlements on the right bank,” the analysts say.

It was also reported about the closure of some Russian checkpoints in the vicinity of Kherson, the theft of city monuments and the removal of the Russian flag from the building of Kherson Regional Administration with the transfer of the occupation administration to Henichesk as indicators of the ongoing withdrawal of Russian troops from the city. “The relocation of Kherson region occupation government may suggest that Russian forces are preparing to abandon Kherson City, it may equally indicate that they are setting conditions for urban combat within the city,” the ISW noted.

It is reported that the occupiers hastily sent recently mobilized personnel for offensive operations in the western part of Donetsk region, having received minimal and operationally insignificant territorial gains, but having suffered significant losses. The ISW notes that such Russian attacks are unlikely to create enough momentum to regain the initiative on the battlefield.

“One or two Russian motorized rifle companies with artillery and tank support conducted ground attacks within the past week to seize Pavlivka in an effort to reach Vuhledar, but that Russian forces have suffered losses due to Ukrainian defenses. Russian sources also acknowledged on November 3 that the rate of Russian advances near Vuhledar is slow due to Ukrainian resistance and mud … The Russians conducted over 40 ground attacks in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and western Donetsk region areas in the past 24 hours, sustaining over 300 casualties (100 killed) in just one direction,” the report says.

Russian sources on Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct counter-offensive operations in the direction of Kreminna and Svatove of Luhansk region. According to analysts, the occupiers themselves continued offensive operations in the area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Donetsk. At the same time, the Russian military continues to face pronounced problems in the supply of critical military equipment.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense is likely continuing mobilization efforts covertly. Russian occupation officials continued forced evacuations in Kherson region,” the report reads.