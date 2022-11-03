Facts

16:16 03.11.2022

Some 107 Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity as part of exchange

Some 107 Ukrainian servicemen were returned from Russian captivity as part of the exchange, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Today we conducted another exchange of prisoners. We managed to free 107 soldiers: six officers, 101 privates and sergeants," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the President’s Office, among those released are representatives of the Armed Forces, Naval Forces, territorial Defense, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, etc., as well as three servicemen from the Azov regiment.

He also noted that 74 fighters defended Azovstal.

Some volunteers flew by helicopter to Mariupol to save lives and fight for the city. We have brought home many wounded in the battles. In particular, we managed to exchange seriously wounded and bedridden from Mariupol, from Azovstal, guys with shrapnel wounds of hands and feet, gunshot wounds of different parts of the body," Yermak said.

Among those released from captivity, according to the head of the President's Office, there are people with amputated limbs and burns that do not feel part of the face, with infected wounds.

"A soldier was also wounded as a result of an explosion in Olenivka colony," he said, adding that many of those released were injured back in March.

"The state will do everything necessary to help each of them," Yermak said.

